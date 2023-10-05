Obituary & Services: Roberta Kay Bonnett

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Roberta Kay Bonnett, age 77, of Chula, MO, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

Bobbie was born on June 24, 1945, to Frank Everett and BonnaDean Elizabeth (Shockey) Boyd in Humphreys, MO. She grew up in Humphreys and attended school there. She married Charles Dean Bonnett on September 15, 1962, in Galt, MO. Besides being a mother, homemaker, and farm wife, she was a CNA, worked at Donaldson’s for several years, and was a self-employed mail contractor. Bobbie was an excellent cook, known for preparing meals that could feed an army in 30 minutes. She cherished hosting large family dinners, always believing the more, the merrier. Bobbie had a passion for singing and traveling. For her, the journey was more significant than the destination. Bobbie’s absence will be profoundly felt by her family and friends.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Robert & Elizabeth Bonnett; siblings, Sue Siebenborn and Jerrie Duckworth; sisters-in-law, Sondra Boyd and Bonnie McAtee; and brothers-in-law, Ronnie Bonnett and Richard Bonnett. She was also predeceased by her aunt, Joan Shockey. She is survived by her husband, Dean Bonnett; children, Vicki Lande (Mark Ryan) of Lucas, IA, Doug Bonnett (Mary Brummer) of Unionville, MO, Greg Bonnett of Chillicothe, MO, Vilynda (Lyn) Hague and husband Michael of Camdenton, MO, and Chuck Bonnett (Lori Croley) of Trenton, MO. She leaves behind sixteen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and siblings Shirley Southers (Jack) of Trenton, MO, Gene Boyd of Humphreys, MO, Ray Boyd of Minneapolis, MN, and Kirk Boyd (Aleta) of Humphreys, MO. Brother-in-law, Jon Siebenborn of Trenton, MO, and sisters-in-law, Barbara Bonnett of Chillicothe, MO, and Chris Bonnett of Galt, MO, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members also survive her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chula Community Center through the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Dinner is scheduled for noon on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Chula Community Center. All friends and family are welcome. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. For inquiries, please call (660) 663-2117.

