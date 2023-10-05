Trenton Church of the Nazarene to host Spiritual Renewal Weekend

Trenton Church of the Nazarene
The Trenton Church of the Nazarene is set to host a Spiritual Renewal Weekend on October 14 and 15, featuring the Gerdes family as guest speakers.

The weekend will kick off on Saturday with a campfire praise and worship session starting at 5 p.m. Attendees can look forward to a hot dog roast, an uplifting worship session filled with singing, and a Bible lesson.

Sunday’s activities will commence at 9:30 a.m. with a renewal worship that promises singing and Bible-based preaching. A Sunday School Bible lesson is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by a potluck dinner where attendees can share and enjoy a variety of dishes.

For more details on the Spiritual Renewal Weekend, interested individuals can contact the Trenton Church of the Nazarene at 660-359-5374.

