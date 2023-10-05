FAFSA opening date delayed to December due to updates

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has launched a FAFSA website to help keep students informed while the 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filing period is delayed. The new website includes information about what individuals can do now to prepare, how to file, and what to review for the FAFSA. Along with easy-to-follow steps, students can access answers to frequently asked questions, infographics, and helpful blogs.

“MDHEWD is committed to helping Missourians stay informed about the new FAFSA, the changes involved, and how this impacts them,” said Dr. Ben Boggs, Commissioner of Higher Education and Workforce Development. “We know there are a lot of students, families, and school officials who are eager to learn more about these changes and what to expect. Our website will be a great resource to help provide the important information students need to know in order to file their FAFSA on time.”

The FAFSA typically opens on October 1 each year, but required updates put in place by the FAFSA Simplification Act have delayed that until sometime in December. While the official opening date has not yet been announced, there are steps students can take to make sure they are ready to file once it opens.

“The most important thing individuals can do now to prepare is visit the Student Aid website and create their FSA ID,” said Heather Dolce, Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Outreach. “It takes a few business days to process a request for an FSA ID, and students and their parent(s) must have one established before they can file their FAFSA. If they set this up in advance, this means they can file immediately once the FAFSA opens and reduce the risk of missing important deadlines.”

In Missouri, the deadline to file the FAFSA and qualify for the Access Missouri Financial Assistance Program is April 1, 2024, with priority given to students who apply before February 1, 2024. Students who file a FAFSA by February 1 and qualify for Access Missouri assistance are guaranteed an award. For more information about Access Missouri, visit dhewd.mo.gov. For financial aid questions, please call MDHEWD at 800-474-6757, option 4.

The final deadline to file the FAFSA is June 30, 2024, and the last day to file corrections or updates is September 14, 2024. Students should also check with the college or university they plan to attend to determine if they have their own FAFSA deadline.

MDHEWD will continue to publish additional information about the 2024-25 FAFSA as it becomes available. In addition to the new website, MDHEWD will post helpful information and updates on MDHEWD’s social media pages. MDHEWD will also host FAFSA Frenzy events through December to help students and families prepare for the FAFSA and set up their FSA ID. A calendar of FAFSA Frenzy events will be shared in the coming weeks.

Related