Obituary & Services: Kenneth Lee Craig

Kenneth Lee Craig, age 74 years and 9 days, of Eagleville, MO died of cancer at his home on Monday, October 17, 2022.

He was born on October 8, 1948, in Leon, Iowa to Basil Clair and Barbara Ann (Weable) Craig.

After attending school in Pleasanton, Iowa; Cainsville, and Princeton Missouri, his family moved to Eagleville in 1963. Where he graduated from North Harrison High School in 1966. He soon was drafted into the Army and served our country from 1968-1970.

Soon after returning home from Korea, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Elaine (Lynch) Craig on July 19, 1970. They started their married life living in Eagleville for a very short time, moving to St. Joseph then Savannah, Missouri where he worked as a laborer and learned the electrical trade. In 1975 he followed his heart back to the country to farm near Eagleville. In 1984 he went back full-time into the building and electrical trade and retired in 2018.

His pride and joy were his four children, grandchildren, and soon-to-be great-grandchild in March. He enjoyed numerous family gatherings and holidays spent with his family. He also enjoyed following all of the grandkids in all of their activities and sporting events.

As we reflect on his life, we would sum it up as a good life… and he believed that Life was Good. He had a strong faith in God, and he lived that every day. He was thankful to be raised in a family of faith and to have that instilled in him. He served many years in the church and always enjoyed helping others. He felt blessed to be a part of God’s creation.

He enjoyed life and made many friends along his journey. He will always treasure the memories he made. His favorite thing to do was work. He loved to use his hands and design things with his own touch. In his free time, he enjoyed building gifts such as quilt racks, baby beds, picture frames, foot stools, little ball bats, birdhouses, rolling pins, and many other items.

He was so proud to be a part of the Eagleville community, serving numerous years on the North Harrison School Board, being a member of the American Legion, and being a part of building and maintaining the Eagleville Ball Park just to name a few.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Basil Clair and Barbara Ann (Weable) Craig; his father and mother-in-law, John Carter and Ruby Roberta (Spencer) Lynch; his grandparents, Claire (Buck) & Ruby (Blakesly) Craig and Maurice and Ada (Guilliams) Weable; brothers-in-law, Carter Dale Lynch, Duane Cooley, Frank Nauman, and Don McMichael and sister-in-law, Karen Louise (Lynch) Nauman McMichael.

He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn of the home; sons, Brandon Lee, (wife, Lori Hale) Craig, and Bryan Kent, (wife, Kara Rinehart) Craig; daughters, Angela Marie, (husband, Tim) Baker, and Amy Roberta, (husband, Jason) Briggs; grandchildren, Haley Ann Craig, Payton Elaine, (husband, Bryer) Noe, Emma Jo Craig, Alyssa Renae, (husband, Garrett) Noe, Logan Kent and Andrew Lee Craig, Trey Manly, Tyler Gene, and Trevor Wayne Baker, Wade Lee and Lani Jae Briggs; great Grandson, Tucker Noe, and Great Grandbaby Noe, parents (Payton and Bryer) in March; brother, Allen Eugene, (wife, Peggy); sister, Nancy Diane Craig Stevenson; brother, Maurice Clair, (wife, Lila); brother-in-law Dan (Mary) Lynch; sisters-in-law, Frances Ann (Lynch) Cooley, Janet Lee Lynch, (husband, Newt) Ramey and Barbara (Sievers) Lynch. Also, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20 at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Allen Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church.