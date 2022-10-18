Obituary & Services: Mildred Lorraine (Hyre) Perry

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mildred Lorraine Perry went to her Heavenly home on Oct 15th, 2022 at the age of 94.



Mildred (Millie) Lorraine Perry, made her entrance into the world on January 26, 1928, to the parents of William & Ethel Hyre.

Millie was born in the family’s modest farm home just outside of Trenton Mo where she grew up with her two brothers Homer & Howard Hyre.

Millie was the youngest of the three siblings but undoubtedly held her own growing up. She spent her younger years, trapping animals, going fishing, riding horses, playing with dolls & dressing up her cats in baby doll clothes. Millie always had a love for baby dolls even into adulthood. This she spoke of often.



During Millie’s junior year of Trenton HS, a handsome young man in sunglasses by the name of Harold Perry captivated her attention & they fell quickly in love. Soon after Millie graduated HS the two made their union official & married on June 14th, 1945 in Lawrence KS when Millie was 17 years old. They spent 68 wonderful married years together and had three beautiful children, Lana, Rick & Brad Perry.

Millie had many hobbies she took great joy in. She loved riding horses around the farm, tending to her garden, and collecting lots of animals (chickens, cats, ducks, dogs) but she had a special spot in her heart for her four-legged, tail-wagging, wet-nosed little pups. Millie loved animals throughout her life with her last sweet pooch being scooter who she cared for & loved for all his 17 years.

She was also in a bowling league, a member of the Trenton Saddle club, & an active member of the First Christian church of Trenton Mo for 70+ years. Millie was also no stranger to working. If she wasn’t working at home you would probably find her in the windows of Trenton’s local JC Penny store, using her creativity to decorate a welcoming storefront. Millie spent her time serving customers with her infectious persona before retiring from Penny’s in 1998 after a dedicated 38 yrs.

Millie is preceded in death by her Husband Harold Leroy Perry, her parents William & Ethel Hyre, her brother Homer Hyre, brother Howard Hyre, Son in Law Mike Johnson & Granddaughter Sarah Hoover.

She is survived by her daughter Lana (Randy) Buckridge- Lawson Mo, Sons Rick (Janet) Perry – Trenton, MO., Brad (Kara) Perry – Wentzville, MO,10 Grandchildren, 19 Great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren.

Millie lived her life serving the Lord, reading his word almost daily. With her bible strategically placed at her bedside as she drew her final breath, speaks only in rejoicing as she knew her Lord and Savior would heal her & take her home.

She took great pride in her family & all the blessings that pertained. The memories we have, the moments we will continue to carry, will find our comfort as we heal from such a tremendous loss.

In conclusion, I add, Mom, Grandma, great grandma, great great grandma, Millie or Mildred we love you & one day we will be with you again.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 21, 2022, at First Christian Church, Trenton. Burial will be in Grundy Center Cemetery northeast of Trenton.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the First Christian Church. Open visitation will be Thursday at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton.