Northern Missouri man charged with 16 counts of sex-related crimes with a minor

A Polo resident faces multiple sex-related charges allegedly involving a minor.

Online court information shows 20-year-old Timothy Scott Sharp has been charged with three counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor, six counts of felony fourth-degree child molestation involving a child less than 17 years of age, and the offender was greater than four years older, and six counts of misdemeanor furnish pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor. He also faces one felony count of tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution. He is to be held on no bond.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Sharp of having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl multiple times while he was staying on the same property with her between April 21st and September 25 and allegedly sending nude pictures and videos of himself to the girl.