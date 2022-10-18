Linn County Health Department to offer low-cost blood draws

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Linn County Health Department in Brookfield will offer low-cost blood draws next month. The blood draws will be done by appointment on November 9th from 7 to 10 am.

Tests to be available include vitamin D, vitamin B12, and thyroid panel for $15 each; CMP, PSA, and A1C for $10 each; and lipids, CBC, and TSH for $5 each. There is a $10 draw fee.

Attendees are asked to park in the back of the health department and come in at their designated time. They are also asked to bring exact cash or check.

Thirty slots are available. Appointments will be made until November 8th or all slots are filled. The health department notes it is unable to draw for individuals with Medicaid.

Call the Linn County Health Department at 660-258-7251 to schedule an appointment for November 9th.