Annual Trick or Treat Night at Rock Barn in Trenton set for October 24th

More than 30 businesses and organizations will provide treats for area youth at the 19th Annual Trick or Treat Night, sponsored by the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Trenton Ambassadors. The event will be at the Rock Barn on October 24th from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

Youth are encouraged to dress in Halloween clothing. Adults should accompany children attending the event.

Attendees are asked to line up at the gated area on the east side of the Rock Barn. Entrance will be made through the north door inside the courtyard area.

Participating groups with decorated tables at the Trick or Treat Night on October 24th will have their tables judged. Prizes will go to the top three winners.