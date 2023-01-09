Obituary & Services: (Infant) Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson, the infant son of Ramsey and Sabrina Derrickson, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Ramsey was born on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Survivors include his parents, Ramsey and Sabrina Derrickson of the home; maternal grandparents, Richard and LeeAnn Cheeney of Meadville, Missouri; and paternal grandparents, Dennis Derrickson of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Regina Lunsford of Stover, Missouri.

Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ramsey Merlyn Derrickson Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

