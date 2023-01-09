Obituary: Robert “Bob” David Borders

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Robert “Bob” Borders, a 65-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 6:11 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home in Trenton. He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton.

Robert David Borders was born July 10, 1957, in Festus, MO to Norman Sr. and Sylvia (Bradley) Borders. Bob worked as an over-the-road truck driver for several companies before retiring in 2022. He loved fishing in his spare time.

Surviving relatives include his children Iva Crouch of North Little Rock, AR, Julie Tucker and husband James of Sautee Nacoochee, GA, Edward Deane of Valdosta, GA, and David Faulkner of Iowa, siblings Edith Parish of Ruther Glen, VA, Norman Borders Jr. of Trenton, Josh Borders and wife Tiffany, Trenton and Cynthia Calivere and husband John, Trenton, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Phillip Borders, son-in-law John Crouch, and a sister-in-law Kathryn Borders

