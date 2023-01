WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An arrest has been made following a police investigation of a burglary on October 29, 2022.

Fifty-one-year-old Machel Rae Glass was arrested on Sunday.

She is charged with second-degree burglary for stealing, by allegedly entering and remaining inside a structure at 416 West 15th Street, belonging to Gabriella Chrisman.

Bond for Glass is $15,000 cash. She’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

