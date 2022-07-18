Obituary & Services: Betty Rumbley

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mrs. Betty J. Rumbley 81, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 2:00 A.M., Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at The First Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton.

Open visitation will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials to Betty Rumbly memorial to help with expenses and may be left with the funeral home.

Mrs. Rumbley was born September 8, 1940, in Cambridge, Kansas the daughter of Clarence Levi and Margaret Maude Nettrouer Terrell. She and her husband James retired in 1999 and moved back to Trenton to live in Wichita, Kansas.

She was married to James Emery Rumbley on July 2, 1961, in Trenton. He preceded her in death.

Her survivors include one daughter Cheryl Lynn Poettker and husband John, Wichita, Kansas; one son James Eugene Rumbley and wife Kim, Cibolo, Texas; two grandchildren Ashley Poettker and Dustin Poettker and wife Molley all of Wichita, Kansas; one great-granddaughter Lillie Poettker, Wichita, Kansas; three sisters Darline Terrell, Overland Park, Kansas, Judy Terrell, Winfield, Kansas, and Nadine Baumgartel and husband Marlin, Howard, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son Jefferson Dewayne Rumbley, and one brother Robert Terrell.