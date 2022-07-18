Art’s Alive to present “Fine Arts Show” at North Central Missouri Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Arts Alive organization presents the 2022 “Fine Arts Show” in early August during the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. Prize money for adults (age 16 and older) and ribbons for juniors will be awarded in several categories.

Arts Alive is encouraging all artists to showcase their talents for public viewing at the fine arts building, inside the Rock Barn merchants courtyard.

Take entries to the Rock Barn on Saturday, July 30th from 9 am until 3 pm. Time will be needed to set up the art display in advance of the opening Tuesday, August 2nd.

All entries must have a solid frame and be wired for hanging – no paper frames.

Judging will be held on the evening of August 3rd with results able to be viewed the following day. The “Best of Show” and the “People’s Choice” awards will be presented on the final day of the fine arts exhibit on Saturday, August 6th.

Categories for paintings are oil, acrylic, and watercolors. Entries also can include landscapes and still life. Drawings include pen and ink, pencil or charcoal, and colored pencils. Another category is natural photography. All artwork must be less than two years old and must not have been awarded a prize previously at the NCMO fair.

Public viewing hours for the Fine Arts Show are Tuesday, August 2nd Wednesday, August 3rd, and Thursday, August 4th from 5 to 8 pm, Friday, August 5th from 5 to 9 pm, and Saturday, August 6th from 10 am until 2 pm.

For more information regarding the Fine Arts Show, contact Dan Maxey of Trenton.