Trenton Rotary Club honored for participation in Rotary Foundation

The Trenton Rotary Club was honored for its participation in the Rotary Foundation during the Thursday, July 14 meeting held at the BTC Bank community room. Michael Ormsby presided at the meeting, Joe MacDonald gave the prayer and Chris Hoffman was the sergeant at arms. Steve Taylor was the program chairman.

Don Gladhart and Erik McGuire of the St. Joseph East Rotary Club attended the meeting and presented the Trenton club with flags recognizing its contributions during the 2020-21 year. Gladhart, who served as the Rotary District 6040 Governor in 20-21, announced that Trenton was the top club in the district in annual giving to the foundation and was the only club to average over $400 per member. The club was also recognized as having 100 percent participation in foundation giving as 100 percent participation in the Every Rotarian Every Year Program. The club is also listed as a 100 percent Paul Harris Fellow Club, meaning all members have been recognized with at least one Paul Harris Fellow in recognition of their participation in the foundation.

McGuire who is the district governor nominee for the 2023-24 year, presented the program during the meeting, telling about the Rotary Foundation and how contributions benefit many projects around the world. The Trenton Club has benefitted from the foundation through grants it has received to help build a storage/washer-dryer area for the Bright Futures Trenton program and the purchase and installation of handicap-accessible playground equipment at Eastside Park. The Trenton club holds a fish fry each year to raise funds that are donated to the Rotary Foundation along with contributions received from individual members.

During a board meeting held prior to the regular club meeting, approval was given to make a donation to the Downtown Trenton chalk art event on Aug 27 if held.

The program for the July 21 meeting will be presented by Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman, who will give an update on upcoming activities.

In the photo below, the Trenton Rotary Club was recognized for its participation in the Rotary Foundation Program during its club meeting on July 21, including being named the top district club in per member giving to the foundation.