Iowa man rolls vehicle on Mercer County Route B; Patrol accuses him of DWI

Local News July 18, 2022 KTTN News
Mercer County Crash Sunday evening, July 18, 2022
Officers and first responders were called to a possible injury accident Sunday evening on Route B in rural Mercer County.

Mercer County Sheriff, Jose Lopez, reported a vehicle was involved in a rollover accident.

The department noted the driver was using a seat belt and was medically cleared at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported an Iowa man was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of a road resulting in a crash.

Thirty-four-year-old Trever Clark of Waukee, Iowa was released after processing at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

(Photos courtesy Mercer County Sheriff, Jose Lopez)

 

