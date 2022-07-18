Obituary & Services: Sandra Salmon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sandra Salmon, 73 of Excelsior Springs, MO passed away unexpectantly Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her home.

She was born August 26, 1948, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Woodson D. and Kathaleen Mable “Kay” (Lewis) Salmon. They preceded her in death.

Sandra attended school at South Harrison in Bethany, MO. She worked for over 40 years at Pioneer Container Corporation. She also was caretaker of her grandson for 6 months when he was a baby.

Sandra loved all sports but was an avid fan of the Chiefs Football Team.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa; grandchildren, Morgan and Austin; sister, Debbie (Mike) Matson; brother, Rick (Nancy) Salmon; nieces and nephews, Angie Linthacum, Misty Bennett, Jackie Newlin, Caleb Salmon, Destiney Matson; many great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-niece.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, the American Heart Association, and/or Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.