Obituary & Services: Betty Lou Eads

Mrs. Betty Lou Eads, 88, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at The Sunnyview Nursing Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Private services will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials to either North 65 Center or Green Hills Animal Shelter both of Trenton and they may be left with the funeral home.

Mrs. Eads was born March 21, 1934, in Urbana, Missouri the daughter of Ress M. and Dortha M Simmons Donley. She was then raised by her grandparents Luther and Ethel Taylor Simmons after the death of her mother. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1951, was a telephone operator, was a volunteer at the Thrift Shop, was secretary of her Sunday school class, was RSVP volunteer of the year for 2022, and loved to play bridge.

She was married to John Olan Moore and then married Max Eads.

Her survivors include her two daughters Terry Moore Whitaker and husband Donald Max, Trenton, Missouri, Lee Ann Moore Allnutt and husband Tim, Trenton, Missouri; four grandchildren Jacy Whitaker Arnold, Eugene, Oregon, Dr. Damon Whitaker and wife Dr. Crystal, Trenton, Missouri, Caitlin Allnutt, Overland Park, Kansas, Ryan Allnutt, Trenton, Missouri; two great-grandchildren Abigail Arnold, Alexander Arnold; two step-daughters Cheryl McLain, Trenton, Missouri, Beverly Rice, Sedalia, Missouri; and one half-brother Ron Donley of Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, husbands, and one son John Olan Moore, Jr.

