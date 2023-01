WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

No basic law enforcement academy will be held in Livingston County this year. Sheriff Steve Cox reports one person signed up to attend the academy, and that is why it has been canceled.

The sheriff’s office and Missouri Sheriffs’ Association organized an academy in Chillicothe, which was to start later this month. Graduation was planned for December.

Cox says the sheriff’s office will not try to have another law enforcement academy in Livingston County for at least the next two years.

