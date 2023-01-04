Livingston County Health Center to hold low-cost blood draws

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold its first adult blood draw clinic of the year later this month. The clinic will be available by appointment on January 25th from 7 to 10 am.

Adult blood draws will include CBC/chem profile for $40; hemoglobin A1C, vitamin B12, and vitamin D for $15 each; and PSA for $10. Additional testing will include a thyroid panel with TSH for $20 and without TSH for $10 as well as CBC only, a lipid panel, and TSH for $5 each.

“The Works” for a female will be available for $80, and a male $90. “The Works” includes CBC/chem profile, hemoglobin A1C, vitamin D, and vitamin B12. It also includes PSA for males.

The price of the CBC/chem profile has increased this year due to an increase in cost on the health center’s end. The other tests remain at the same price.

Call the Livingston County Health Center to schedule an appointment for the January 25th adult blood draw clinic at 660-646-5506.

