Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.

The Commission concluded, based upon its review of the record, that the rates approved as a result of the order in this case support the provision of safe and adequate service. “The revenue requirement authorized by the Commission is no more than what is sufficient to keep EMM’s and

EMW’s utility plant in proper repair for effective public service and provide to Evergy’s investors an opportunity to earn a reasonable return upon funds invested,” said the Commission.

According to the Public Service Commission Staff, a residential customer using approximately 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) a month will see electric rates increase by approximately $3.75 a month for an EMM residential customer and by approximately $4.50 a month for an EMW residential customer.

When EMM and EMW (Evergy) filed electric rate cases with the Missouri Public Service Commission on January 7, 2022, EMM sought an electric rate increase of approximately $47.0 million. EMW sought an electric rate increase of approximately $59.8 million. Evergy stated when it filed its rate requests that the most significant driver of the rate increase request was focused infrastructure improvement aimed at enhancing reliability. According to Evergy, the rate increase also sought to address customer interest in cleaner energy sources and offer more choices in electric rate options.

Tariffs approved by the Public Service Commission in these rate cases will expand Time of Use (TOU) rates for Evergy residential customers. As a result of the current rate cases, Evergy residential customers are scheduled to go to Evergy’s new default TOU rates under a phased-in implementation from October 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, unless they select an optional TOU rate before that time.

The time prior to October 1, 2023, has been ordered as a lead-in time for customer education and outreach.

EMM serves approximately 300,840 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Pettis, Platte, Randolph and Saline.

EMW provides electric service to approximately 336,640 customers in Andrew, Atchison, Barton, Bates, Benton, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Clay, Clinton, Dade, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Ray, St. Clair, Vernon, and Worth counties.

