NW Electric Power Cooperative in Cameron receives $35 million loan to improve infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a $35,381,000 loan to the NW Electric Power Cooperative of Cameron to improve 27 miles of electric line.

NW Electric maintains 130 sub-stations and approximately 18,000 miles of transmission line while delivering wholesale power to seven distribution cooperatives including from this immediate area, Farmer’s Electric in Chillicothe, Grundy Electric in Trenton, and North Central Missouri Electric Co-op in Milan.

Funding is made possible through the “Electric Loan Program” of the USDA Rural Development.

