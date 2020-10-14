Resurfacing work continues on Main Street and 9th Street through Trenton

Preparations are underway for re-surfacing a portion of Highway 6, or Main Street in West Trenton.

Traffic cones have been placed along both sides of Main from 4th to 9th to prevent motor vehicles from using parking spaces. The paving is to be done from curb to curb which also planned this week for the 9th Street portion from downtown to the area of the railroad bridge.

Missouri Department of Transportation, in a previous news release this month, had announced the Trenton paving would begin this past Monday, however, spokesman for MoDOT communications, Jenna Keyes, reported to KTTN permit work was being done involving telephone lines. City Administrator Ron Urton said AT&T has been putting in conduits along 9th Street.

Road crews were seen on Tuesday resurfacing the southern portion of Oklahoma Avenue as well as some of the entrances onto 9thStreet.

