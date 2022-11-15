Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County.

Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville.

The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon Mendez of Maryville, received serious injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

The crash occurred as Christian was driving a pickup northbound on Highway 71 when it crossed the center line and collided with the southbound sports utility vehicle driven by Mendez. After impact, the pickup overturned onto its top on the east side of the highway. The Mendez SUV went off the west side of the road.

Both vehicles were demolished. Mendez was using a seat belt while Christian was not.

Assistance was provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri Department of Conservation.