A single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning in western Adair County has injured a Greencastle resident five miles west of Novinger.

Seventy-one-year-old Robert Wernert was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries.

The westbound pickup traveled off Highway 6, struck a tree, overturned, and was demolished. Wernert was using a seat belt.