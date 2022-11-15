Audio: Ameren Missouri says scammers are getting more creative and aggressive

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Scammers are getting more aggressive and creative in their attempts to steal your money. St. Louis-based Ameren Missouri is warning its customers of several new scams underway:

Scams include posing as Ameren employees and threatening to disconnect service unless they make an immediate payment, usually through a cash app or prepaid card. Some have found a way to mask their calls so that the word “Ameren” shows up on a victim’s caller ID, but they then ask the customer to call a different number to make a payment.

Others are using social media posts, saying that a charity will pay off their utility bills if they make an immediate partial payment. Ameren, which has about 1, 200,000 customers in Missouri, says to NEVER trust anyone seeking immediate payment or who demands you go out and buy a prepaid card to use for payment.