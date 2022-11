WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s flu cases are on the rise.

Information from the Missouri Department of Health shows lab-positive flu cases jumped to more than 1,700 in the latest week’s data, compared to the previous week’s roughly 900 recorded flu cases. Most cases are in eastern and northwest Missouri. The flu is particularly hitting the demographic of babies to those who are 24 years old.