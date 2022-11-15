Announcement forthcoming on funding application by the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development will make an announcement about a funding application made by the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission. The announcement will be made at the Milan Community Center on November 28th at 11 am.

The regional water commission does not know the details of the announcement, however, the regional water commission applied for a loan and grant package that would refinance existing bonds and pay for water plant enhancements. It would also cover certain elements of the Roy Blunt Reservoir construction and provide the final loan to finish construction that will be serviced by the regional water commission and the State of Missouri.

State and federal executives, elected officials, and Missouri State Director of USDA Rural Development Kyle Wilkens will be in Milan for the announcement on November 28th.