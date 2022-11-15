Laredo Board of Education approve insurance and snow removal bids,

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved insurance renewal and a snow removal bid on November 14th. The Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance will have a premium of $13,635.
The snow removal bid was from Cayden Bowe for $130 for the main parking lot and $20 for the north lot.
The board hired Tammy Mayer for a cook position.
Laredo Board of Education candidate filing for the April 4th Municipal Election will take place at the school office from December 6th at 8 o’clock to December 27th at 4 pm. The office will close on December 16th at 1 pm and reopen on January 3rd at 8 am. It will also be closed for inclement weather. The office will be open on the last day of filing, December 27th, from 2 to 3 o’clock.
Terms up for reelection are Casey Bowe, Sarah Lowrey, and Jason Meeker. They are three-year terms.
Students will go to a Christmas movie at the Trenton Cinema on December 16th.
The board went into an executive session for personnel matters.