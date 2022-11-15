Obituary & Services: Dale Edwin Mitchell

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Dale Edwin Mitchell, 98, Bethany, MO., passed away on November 13, 2022. He was born on September 24, 1924, in Green City, MO, the son of Harry and Emma Mitchell.

On August 9, 1947,­­ he married Doris Louise (Vance) Mitchell, in Kirksville, MO; and they had six children.

In June of 1943, Dale enlisted in the Army Air Force and was assigned to the 419th squadron of the 301st bomb group, which was part of the 15th Air Force. He was discharged from the Air Force in 1946, as a Staff Sergeant.

Dale graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia with a major in Agriculture, and a minor in Agricultural Engineering. Dale worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Social Conservation Service in Harrison County, as a District Supervisor for 36 years.

Dale loved the Lord, his church, his family, farming, hunting, VFW, and sports. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

Survivors include his children; Dalene Madison, Olive Branch, MS; David (Barbara) Mitchell, Kansas City, MO.

Dennis (Rhonda) Mitchell, Ridgeway, MO; Debbie Herring, Memphis, TN; Darcy (Jerry) Willis, Belton, MO; Son-In-Law: Kenneth Middleton, Olive Branch, MS; 16 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Mitchell; parents, Harry and Emma Mitchell; Daughter: Doris Jane Middleton; 3 sisters, and 4 brothers; and son-in-law Robert Herring and Richard Madison.

Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, Bethany, MO, on Sunday, November 20th, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., and funeral services will be held on Monday, November 21st, at 10:30 a.m., at the First Baptist Chur­­ch. Burial will be at Morris Chapel Cemetery with military honors. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church or V.F.W. or American Legion. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com