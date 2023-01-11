North Mercer Board of Education announces results of meeting on January 9th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education on January 9, 2023, approved the calendar for the next school year. Teachers will start August 16th, and students will start August 22nd. The last student day will be May 16th, 2024.

The board heard a proposal for changing the dollar amount paid for leave days. Currently, 65 days can be carried over, and employees are paid $20 for each day over each year or $20 per day upon leaving the district. The matter is to be discussed more at the February meeting.

A resignation was accepted from Cook Shelia Ash. A contract was offered to Martha Clark of Mercer.

The board approved the Return to Learn Plan with no changes. The plan is to be approved every six months, and it is on the North Mercer website.

An update was given on the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. It was noted a student and staff survey will be given soon.

The early childhood center was discussed. At the December meeting, the board decided not to pursue the project at this time. However, the board would like to continue to gather information and create a building plan to be reviewed.

An update was given on the principal search. The administration will narrow down applicants and talk to the board for interviews. No closing date for applicants has been discussed.

In November, current principal Wade Hall was offered a two-year contract for superintendent, starting with the next school year. The board accepted a retirement letter from current superintendent Dan Owens in September.

The superintendent’s evaluation was tabled until February.

