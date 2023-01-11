Obituary: Ronald Lee Williams,

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Ronald Lee Williams, age 71 of Livonia, MO passed away on January 3, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO.

Ronald was born in Putnam County. MO on September 8, 1951, the son of George “Bob” and Emogene (Mathes) Williams. He was raised in the Rockford, IL area and graduated from the local schools. Following graduation, he served his country with the United States Army until he was discharged for medical reasons. Ronald was united in marriage to Debra Massingill, she preceded him in death.

Ronald worked as a truck driver for Knox Motors, retiring after 30 years. He loved working on computers and figuring out how things worked. Ronald also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, or gardening. He loved life and his family.

Ronald is survived by his son Adam Williams of Rockford, IL, and his daughter Nicole (Brad) Herdklotz of Rockford, IL his granddaughter Illiana Williams, his brother Donald Williams of Warsaw, MO, and his aunts, Janie Williams of Des Moines, IA and Judy Williams of Graysville, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Williams.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society.

According to his wishes, he has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions of Green Castle, MO is honored to care for and minister to the Williams family during this time.

