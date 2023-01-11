Obituary & Services: John Douglas “Doug” Eller

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

John Douglas “Doug” Eller, 54, a resident of Harris, Missouri died at 9:58 P.M., Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Liberty Baptist Church, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Eller Cemetery south of Harris, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the church.

Memorials to either Eller Cemetery or Liberty Baptist Church and may be left with the Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mr. Eller was born March 25, 1968, in Medina, Ohio the son of John Harvey and Barbara Jean Repp Eller. He was a farmer in the Harris Community.

He was also a member of the Liberty Baptist Church, in Trenton, Missouri.

On August 12, 1989, he was married to Rebecca Jean Ream in Lafayette, Ohio.

His survivors include his wife Rebecca of the home; two daughters Ruby Francis and husband Ty, Harris, Missouri, Renea Hill and husband Chandler, Milan, Missouri, Samuel Eller, and wife Ashlin, Laredo, Missouri, Kenneth Eller, and wife Heather, Humphreys, Missouri; his father John Eller, Trenton, Missouri; one brother Robert Eller and wife Kelly, Galt, Missouri; five grandchildren Alice Hill, Opal Hill, Violet Ruth Hill, Aubrey Eller, Kolter Hill and more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Related