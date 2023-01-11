Veterans of Foreign Wars, District 1, announces contest winners

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Winners have been announced for various District 1 VFW contests.

Voice of Democracy winners are Allison Higgins of Chillicothe High School for first place, Miley Bowling of Tina-Avalon High School for second place, and Joelle Barker of Lawson High School for third place.

For the Patriot Pen contest, Bishop Hogan Memorial School eighth grader Morgan Rupp won first place, Princeton R-5 seventh grader Ellie Guilkey received second place, and Pattonsburg R-2 eighth grader Josie Shock got third place.

Winners of the District 1 VFW Teacher of the Year Award are Deborah McCoy from Richmond kindergarten through fifth grade, Christina Conrick from Lawson sixth through eighth grade, and Lori Rollison from Marceline R-5 High School.

The essay winners and teachers will be honored at VFW Post 858 in Chillicothe on January 14th at 11 a.m.

