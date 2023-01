WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors next week will hear an update on the Chillicothe expansion project.

The board will meet at the mental health center in Trenton on January 24th at 4:30 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The meeting ID is 836 2133 1128, and the passcode is 749085.

Other items on the agenda include a staffing pattern review and the format of future board meetings.

Related