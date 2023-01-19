Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards $2.6 million for construction of electric vehicle charging stations in Missouri

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources recently awarded approximately $2.6 million in funding for the construction of electric vehicle charging stations. These projects will complete Missouri’s highway charging network plan under the Volkswagen Trust.

The department issued the latest awards to the following three recipients:

Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff, and Sedalia

Universal EV LLC in Cabool

SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins

The department accepted applications from local governments and businesses located near the specified highway intersections. The department received more than 40 applications during the most recent application period. An impartial scoring committee evaluated each application on the proposed project’s technical aspects and relevant business experience. A list of 10 awardees and details about the funding program are available on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources website.

“The department is pleased to play a role in enhancing Missouri’s charging infrastructure network and partnering with stakeholders to develop a practical and efficient plan,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “The charging installations are making it possible for electric vehicle owners to travel across the state of Missouri, using services along the way.”

With a goal of making Missouri highways friendlier for electric vehicle owners, the department held a series of meetings with a citizen stakeholder group. During the meetings, stakeholders helped identify viable charging station sites across the state located near highway intersections. Together with more than 30 other installations planned by utilities, drivers can now have confidence that a network of charging stations is available statewide. In addition to the 12 sites previously established, these 10 latest awards fulfill the highway network plan and will likely fully utilize the Volkswagen Trust funding dedicated to charging infrastructure.

(Photo by Jesse Donoghoe on Unsplash)

Related