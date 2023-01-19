Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.

Chandler is to be held on no bond, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on January 24th.

Trenton Police Officer Jeff Spencer reports a sport utility vehicle was seen in person and by numerous security cameras driving through yards. A witness claimed the vehicle swerved off the road, struck the mailbox at 1229 Lake Manor Drive, traveled south on the street, and turned east onto Highway 6. The witness described the vehicle and driver. The driver was identified as Chandler.

Court documents accuse her of causing physical injury to Deputy Caleb Ireland by kicking him in the legs and swinging her fist at his face. She is also accused of causing physical injury to Detention Officer Liz Zuptich by striking her in the face.

Chandler allegedly operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drove into yards while intoxicated, and did not stop and provide information by which she could be identified to someone after the motor vehicle caused property damage. She also reportedly resisted detention by failing to comply with commands and by using physical resistance.

