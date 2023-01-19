Grundy County Nursing Home Board of Directors presented information on completed fiscal year

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Information was presented on the completed fiscal year 2021-2022 audit at the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors meeting January 17th. Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Trish Smith reports Jeremy Clevenger with Clevenger and Associates, CPA, PC was available to answer questions the board might have had.

The board applied for an employee retention credit but had not yet heard if the application was approved. Clevenger encouraged the facility to keep in contact with his firm on the matter, as the Internal Revenue Service had not yet clarified audit and usage requirements.

Two personnel policies were reviewed, as required annually. The first policy involved the definition of full-time versus part-time versus as needed staff status. The board tabled the review and requested Smith to obtain information from insurance providers and governments on their definitions. The policy will be reviewed at the next meeting in February.

The second policy reviewed involved facility-paid life insurance. The board reviewed the existing policy, and it will stay in place. The policy provides full-time employees $10,000 of facility-paid life insurance after 30 days of full-time employment. An employee must complete an insurance card with the business office for the benefit.

The board approved a request from Virginia Brassfield-Briegal of the Sunnyview Foundation involving the replacement of two of the facility’s pianos.

Smith gave an update on a camera problem that has been resolved. Training on the new system is in progress.

The board went into a closed session for discussion of legal action and employees.

Related