Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 136

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville woman sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a car three miles east of Unionville on Thursday morning, January 19th.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Madison Hoover, was to seek her own treatment. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Cheyenne McDannald of Livonia.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 136 before the car reportedly slowed due to another traffic crash. The SUV then struck the car in the rear at Route Y.

The SUV had extensive damage, and the car had moderate damage. Both occupants wore seat belts.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation at the scene of the crash.

Related