The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center of Trenton has canceled its Champagne and Diamonds Masquerade Event scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2020. The event was originally scheduled to be held at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge April 18th and was postponed to Saturday, June 13th.

Contact the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center for more information at 660-359-2874.

