A Republican candidate for Missouri Governor will hold rallies in several area cities.

A spokesperson says Jim Neely of Cameron will make a speech before a meet and greet with the public near the pool in Brookfield the morning of June 20th at 10 o’clock, at Simpson Park in Chillicothe that day at noon, and at Moberly Park in Trenton at 2 o’clock.

Neely’s rallies will be held outside due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19.

