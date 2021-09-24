North 65 Center to sponsor trip to Kansas City

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North 65 Center in Trenton is sponsoring a day trip to Kansas City attractions.

The trip on October 11, 2021, will include the Steamboat Arabia Museum, the city market, riding the Kansas City cable car, and the Auschwitz exhibit at Union Station.

The bus will leave the North 65 Center on October 11th at 7:30 in the morning and return about 7:30 that night.

Mask mandates in place the day of the trip will be observed, including local and federal.

The price will be $125 for the bus, all tickets, an evening meal, and a sack lunch. It will cost $120 without a sack lunch.

Reservations must be received by October 1st. Call North 65 Center Administrator Karen Otto at 660-359-3058 to make a reservation for the Kansas City day trip on October 11th.

