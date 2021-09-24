Trenton City Council and Trenton Nuisance Board to meet Monday, September 27

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances involving the airport, the water treatment and power plants, and migration to Microsoft applications. A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall on September 27, 2021, at 7 p.m. It will also be available on Zoom at this link.

One ordinance would approve an amendment to the state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for financial assistance under the state block grant program to maintain safe and efficient airport operations. Another would approve a proposal with RS Electric Corporation for integration services for the water treatment and power plants. The third ordinance would approve an agreement with Strategy, LLC for migration to Microsoft Azure and Intune.

The agenda for the Trenton City Council meeting on September 27th also includes a discussion of the breed-specific dog ordinance and a closed session for legal.

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss a few properties next week. The board will meet at the Trenton City Hall on September 27th at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at this link.

The agenda includes one property each listed under public hearing and findings of fact. New business includes an update on current structures where a demo permit was purchased for private demolition and an update on nuisances.

