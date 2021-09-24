Browning man injured after rear ending big rig on Route O

A Browning man was injured early Thursday evening when the vehicle he was driving struck the rear of a tractor\-trailer truck approximately one-half mile east of Browning.
Sixty-four-year-old Michael Taylor received minor injuries and was to seek his own treatment. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.
Taylors’ sports utility vehicle was westbound on Route O when he attempted to pass the big rig driven by 59-year-old Kelee Hoerrmann of Milan.
Taylor’s SUV was totaled and the report indicates he was not using a seat belt.
Assistance was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.