Browning man injured after rear ending big rig on Route O

A Browning man was injured early Thursday evening when the vehicle he was driving struck the rear of a tractor\-trailer truck approximately one-half mile east of Browning.

Sixty-four-year-old Michael Taylor received minor injuries and was to seek his own treatment. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

Taylors’ sports utility vehicle was westbound on Route O when he attempted to pass the big rig driven by 59-year-old Kelee Hoerrmann of Milan.

Taylor’s SUV was totaled and the report indicates he was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

