Nearly 600 attend annual meeting of Farmers’ Electric Cooperative

Nearly 600 Farmers’ Electric Cooperative members attended the cooperative’s 81st Annual Meeting in Chillicothe this week.

The member-owners elected Larry Muck of Meadville to serve a three-year term on the seven-person board of directors. He is from District 6, which is Linn County.

Retired board member Ray Shields of Meadville received a framed resolution written in his honor recognizing him for his 23 years of service to the Farmers’ Electric Cooperative.

Elected to the Committee on Nominations were Charlotte Miller, Richard Halterman, John Finley, Dennis Farmer, Stanley Switzer, Melvin Lee, and Judy Holcer, representing each of the Farmers’ Electric Cooperative’s seven districts.

General Manager Rod Cotton reported the cooperative received a score of 84 on the American Customer Satisfaction Index on a member satisfaction survey. He also reported no rate increase is planned for residential members this year. Farmers’ Electric Cooperative’s electric distribution system provided power 99.98% of the time in 2018.

The board of directors retired capital credits for the 27th year in a row. That amounts to more than $24,000,000 returned to members since the cooperative’s organization in 1938.

Fifty-seven prizes were given away after the business meeting as well as two grand prizes. Gary Smith of rural Chillicothe won a $500 bill credit and Derek Jenkins of rural Chillicothe won a 40-inch smart TV. Youth winners for two remote-controlled toys were Charli Worman and Carder Kreatz.