Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to visit Arabia Steamboat Museum

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County will provide transportation to the Arabia Steamboat Museum once this month and once next month.

The bus will leave Friendship Place Apartments on the morning of June 29th and July 27th at 8 o’clock.

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled Executive Director Kayla Graham reports the ticket into the Arabia Steamboat Museum is free for those with a disability or volunteering to help with the trips.

The group will also go to Crown Center for lunch and Graham suggests participants bring $15.00 for lunch and a snack.

Limited seating is available on the bus and those interested in going on the trip June 29th or July 27th should contact Graham at 359-3285.