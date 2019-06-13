The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the transport of one area man and the arrest of another on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Donald Brown of Milan was extradited from Morgan County. He is accused of violating his probation on 12 felony counts of passing a bad check. His probation was suspended, and he was scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court today (Thursday).

Court documents accuse Brown of passing checks in April 2009, with the purpose to defraud and knowing they would not be paid, drawn upon a non-existent account at Great Western Bank made payable to TNT Convenience Store, Hy-Vee, Pamida, Amoco, China One Buffet, L and L, and Trenton Main Stop.

Thirty-year-old Dustin Edward Noble of Spickard has been charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court June 25th.

Court documents accuse Noble of recklessly engaging in conduct that creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury to someone by grabbing the person by the neck and throwing her to the ground, causing abrasions to the mouth and leg. He is also accused of possessing two knives and using them in a threatening manner.