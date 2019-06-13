Orientation for adult education classes in Trenton set for August, 2019

The next orientation for Trenton Adult Education will be held in August.

The Trenton Adult Education program offers tuition-free high school equivalency preparation; skills brush up to enter college; study of reading, math, and language; and career planning.

Orientation will be on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton the evening of August 6th from 6 to 8 o’clock and is required in order to participate in the program.

Trenton Adult Education requirements also include attending six hours per week of classes at NCMC Tuesday through Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 o’clock. There is a minimum commitment of seven weeks of classes.

Individuals interested in the adult education program must register before orientation August 6th.

John Bennett with Missouri Adult Education and Literacy of Saint Joseph says those wanting to register for Trenton Adult Education classes or receive more information should send a text message to 515-808-2620 or email trentonael@gmail.com.