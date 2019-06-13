Public invited to flag ceremony at Grundy County Courthouse

Trenton Elks Lodge Number 801 and Cub Scouts will hold a Flag Day Ceremony Friday evening, July 14, 2019. The annual event will be in front of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton at 5 o’clock.

Elks member Harry Kately says each flag flown over the United States will be flown during the ceremony, and member Matt Roberts will give a presentation on the flags. Elks officers will speak, and the Cub Scouts will assist with the flags.

Some chairs will be available at the Flag Day Ceremony, but those attending are encouraged to bring additional seating.