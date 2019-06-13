Gallatin man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A rural Gallatin man pleaded guilty to felony possession of child pornography – first offense in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Online court information shows the court sentenced Allen David Coates to a facility to be determined by the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on the child pornography charge. Another count was dismissed by the prosecutor. Coates was ordered to pay court costs and the board bill and civil judgment was ordered against him for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund of $46.00.

Coates also appeared in court Wednesday in another case involving a felony charge of first degree attempted child molestation. That case was continued to July 17th (at 1:30 pm) for a plea/trial setting.