Motorcycle rider dies after rear ending Freightliner truck east of St. Joseph

Local News July 21, 2022 KTTN News
A Stewartsville resident, operating a motorcycle, died Wednesday night following a traffic accident on westbound Highway 36 in rural Buchanan County.

Thirty-four-year-old John Shea died at Mosiac Life Care after being taken there by emergency medical services from the scene of the crash, 13 miles east of St. Joseph. The driver of the Freightliner tractor-trailer was 55-year-old Scott Hopkins of Mayetta, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt.

Shea was ejected when the motorcycle, struck the rear of the towed unit of a tractor-trailer. Shea came to rest in the median while his motorcycle came to a stop on its side.

The patrol reported that Shea was using safety equipment and the motorcycle was demolished.

